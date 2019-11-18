(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — The internet provides us with unbridled access to information that would have been a distant fantasy just 50 years ago. Most of the time, having virtually unlimited access to any piece of knowledge one wants to pursue is undoubtedly a net positive and time saver. But, a new survey suggests that when it comes to medical matters, it’s probably a good idea to just visit a doctor. According to a poll of 2,000 Americans, more than two in five (43%) have convinced themselves they are suffering from a serious disease after googling their symptoms.

Diagnosing a disease and connecting the dots between specific symptoms is complicated, and often times looks can be deceiving. Taking a trip to the doctor’s office is rarely an especially fun experience, but it’s important to consult a trained medical professional if you believe something is up with your health. Medical and disease information websites may be helpful to a certain extent, but there’s a reason why medical school isn’t a six month program. One’s health isn’t something that should be looked at as a DIY project.

In fact, despite the fact that 65% of respondents say they’ve used Google to self-diagnose themselves, the majority admitted that this practice ultimately yielded more harm than good. In all, 74% of that group reported worrying even more after turning to “Dr. Google.”

