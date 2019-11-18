President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign’s strategic communications director Marc Lotter told Newsmax TV on Monday that recent polls of Democratic candidates show the party is in disarray.

“I mean this is just comical,” Lotter told “America Talks Live” on Monday afternoon, “when you . . . watch them tripping all over themselves time and time again, and the fact that you’ve got these new candidates coming out to me, shows they have no faith in this current field. I’m heading to Atlanta [Tuesday] to prepare for their next debate and who knows what they’re going to come up with that for that thing.”

He added later, Sound Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s poll numbers are only rising “because [former Vice President] Joe Biden is flailing so much, Democratic governors and corporate executives are scared of [Massachusetts Democratic Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, and [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sadners.

“I mean they really don’t know who to turn to. And all of them are just proving to be worse and worse, and it’s just setting up very nicely for President Trump.”

