Matthew McConaughey is quickly on his way to becoming an Instagram legend after a weekend post.

The star actor posted a photo of himself in a cowboy hat at a Texas football game and captioned it, “can’t have a stampede without a herd. #hookem.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the awesome post below.

For what it’s worth, the Longhorns lost Saturday to Iowa State. I couldn’t care less. Anytime we’ve got McConaughey dropping quotes like this it’s a win for America.

You can’t have a stampede without a herd? Where the hell does the “True Detective” star come up with this stuff?

I have no idea, but I’m not going to read into it too much. All I know is that I’m here for every single second of it.

I honestly can’t get enough of McConaughey’s presence on social media and his Texas fandom. It’s awesome.

[embedded content]

McConaughey should just start live streaming his college football thoughts every single Saturday morning. I would watch every single second of it.

A college football show with McConaughey just dropping random quotes and thoughts throughout would be entertainment gold.

He’s two weeks into using Instagram, and it might already be the best account on the site. Never change, McConaughey. Never change!