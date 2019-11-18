(DAILY CALLER) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter Sunday to ABC News demanding answers surrounding allegations that the network killed a 2015 story about dead alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, journalist Megyn Kelly said.

ABC News has come under fire after Project Veritas released a video of anchor Amy Robach Nov. 5 complaining that the network killed her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The anchor said Buckingham Palace threatened ABC News after finding out Prince Andrew was a part of the story and added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago.

“I am deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview, and then ABC News chose to bury the truth,” McCarthy wrote to ABC News President James Goldston, according to Kelly’s Instagram. She obtained an exclusive copy of the letter.

