Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLawmakers skeptical of progress on spending deal as wall battle looms Impeachment battle looms over must-pass defense bill ‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera MORE (R-Ky.) said Monday that he can’t envision any scenario in which the GOP-controlled Senate would vote to remove President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE from office.

“I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky, USA Today reported.

Rebuking House Democrats for “Trump derangement syndrome,” he also argued that the impeachment effort would take up time that the Senate should be using for important legislative business.

“Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the president,” McConnell said.

McConnell has vowed to let the impeachment inquiry go to trial in the Senate if Trump is impeached by the House, telling reporters last week that the rules on the issue were clear.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we have to take up the matter. The rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial. My own view is that we should give people the opportunity to put the case on,” he said.

Some Republican senators have considered a plan to dismiss a House impeachment inquiry were it to proceed to the upper chamber, a plan that would require a simple majority of 51 votes.

Republicans including McConnell have also slammed the House process, arguing that the president has not been allowed to defend himself in the inquiry.

“They have denied President Trump basic due process and are cutting his counsel out of the process in an unprecedented way. House Democrats’ new resolution does not change any of that,” McConnell said late last month.

Another round of public impeachment hearings is planned this week before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.