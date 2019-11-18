The Democratic Party is stuck “between a rock and a hard place” in the 2020 presidential campaign, because the party powers want a moderate, but the party’s voters have been drawn to more progressive options, according to conservative commentator Michael Reagan on Newsmax TV.

“I think they’re looking for a moderate candidate,” Reagan told Monday’s “Newsmax Now.” “I think they know if they go with the group that’s out there, Elizabeth Warren, what have you, Bernie Sanders, the president of the United State most likely will be re-elected.”

Reagan, the son of former President Ronald Reagan, said former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick has joined the race seeking to capitalize on taking the moderate reins from former Vice President Joe Biden as former President Barack Obama warned the party of going “too far left.”

“Deval Patrick jumping in is going to play the moderate card, to try and bring people to him, so that moderate may have a chance,” Reagan told host John Bachman. “Now, he might not end up in that camp, but that’s the camp he wants to play in because that’s where most of the support is within the Democrat Party.

“But the Democrat Party right now is between a rock in a hard place because of what’s going on with the process.”

Reagan understands how South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg has stormed to the lead in the polls over former leaders Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Biden.

“I was talking to a young millennial the other day, the neighbor across the street: ‘I just like him,'” Reagan said. “And that’s the reality. People normally vote for people that they like, and he is the most likable candidate at this point.”

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.