FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigators are working to figure out what may have sparked a major fire that destroyed two multi-million dollar yachts in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

After two days it looks like the fires almost out on these mega yachts, over the weekend firefighters had to deal with hot spots that kept flaring up.

“At this point, we are still hitting spot fires on the smaller boat “Reflections.” Once those fires are completely extinguished then we’ll go into a salvage type of operation,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan

The luxury yachts caught fire early Saturday morning at a Fort Lauderdale marina near State Road 8r, just west of I-95.

One of the yachts is 160 feet long and is valued at up to $16 million. The other is 107 feet with a price tag of about $6 million.

“This particular fire here will be the largest dollar amount, single incident in the history of Fort Lauderdale. The two values of the boats combined put us over the $20 million mark,” said Gollan.

On Monday, crews will work to remove all that scaffolding and fuel from the yachts so they can be floated and removed from the marina.

“At this point, we’ve been able to completely contain any of the fuel that was on either of the vessels from going into the New River. So the next step will be to continue removing the scaffolding, so that we have a safe working environment, then at that point, Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale will come onboard and they will be removing all of the fuel that’s on both of the vessels,” said Gollan.

In addition to going over the vessels themselves, investigators plan to view surveillance videos from the area to see if that gives them any clues as to what started the fire.