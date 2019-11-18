ABC News has obtained the body-camera footage from the rescue mission of an 8-year-old girl who had been kidnapped and held hostage in May near Fort Worth, Texas.

The girl and her mother were walking in their neighborhood at 6:38 p.m. local time when Michael Webb, 51, allegedly drove up and dragged the girl into his car, Fort Worth police said.

The mother attempted to fight off the abductor, but he eventually wrestled the girl away and made off in his gray, four-door sedan.

A chilling neighborhood surveillance video shows the mother screaming frantically after tumbling to the ground in attempt to free her daughter, saying, “Help me please! Someone call the police, my daughter just got kidnapped!”

An Amber Alert was put into effect on the Saturday afternoon after the kidnapping.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, police received a tip from a pastor, Jeff King, who knew the girl’s family. He and a friend had been driving around aiding in the search checking parks, apartments, and hotels.

At around 2 a.m., King and his friend spotted what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle and called in the tip to police.

Officers immediately responded to the tip and headed to the hotel.

According to ABC News, the officers then located and checked out the car in question before having an employee provide them with a copy of the driver’s license belonging to the man who’d rented Room 333. When they determined the description was a match, police officers and task force agents prepared to enter the room.

Body-camera footage of what happened next was released to the public Monday.

The footage shows officers moving up flights of stairs and getting into position outside of the room. An officer tells the man inside to open the door.

“I’m trying to get dressed,” the suspect inside shouts back.

Officers then break open the door and detain the suspect. The team rushes in searching for the girl but, at first, they don’t see her.

Then, the officer’s body camera captures the moment when the little girl pops her head out of a storage bin full of dirty clothes.

“Hey, here she is! We got her! We got her!” an officer exclaims before cheers and sounds of relief from the other officers.

Police say the suspect had forced her to hide and threatened to kill her family if she made a sound.

Webb was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Fort Worth police thanked the media for publicizing the kidnapping and concerned citizens for their help in locating the suspect’s whereabouts.