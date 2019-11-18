https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12983849

As Week 11 came to a close, it was clear that many fans are still avoiding stadiums all across the country even as the league looks to expand its influence to foreign nations such as Mexico and the U.K.

The Detroit Lions were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 35-27, at Ford Field, but some fans noticed that the seats seemed a bit empty:

While the Baltimore Ravens totally trounced the Houston Texans 41-7, there were those who felt that there were an awful lot of empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Cardinals and 49ers struggled to pack the house as well.

Raymond James Stadium also came in for some criticism as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home to the New Orleans Saints, 34-17:

As always, the Washington Redskins were slammed for the attendance at FedEx Field. The Skins also lost to the Jets, 34-17:

The Miami Dolphins had detractors for the turnout at Hard Rock Stadium. The Buffalo Bills didn’t mind, though. They beat the Dolphins 37-20.

Finally, the Carolina Panthers hit the field at home in Bank of America Stadium when the Atlanta Falcons came to town to demolish the home team 29-3. Ouch. But many fans wondered where everyone was:

