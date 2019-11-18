As Week 11 came to a close, it was clear that many fans are still avoiding stadiums all across the country even as the league looks to expand its influence to foreign nations such as Mexico and the U.K.

The Detroit Lions were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 35-27, at Ford Field, but some fans noticed that the seats seemed a bit empty:

Lots of empty seats

… pic.twitter.com/KhhCSROa8f — Michael V (@AlwaysLearn247) November 17, 2019

While the Baltimore Ravens totally trounced the Houston Texans 41-7, there were those who felt that there were an awful lot of empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium.

#HOUvsBAL RT @habsredomega: @[me] first place Ravens still can’t fill the seats pic.twitter.com/MfsnGXEoaB — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 17, 2019

The Cardinals and 49ers struggled to pack the house as well.

Plenty of empty seats, early 2nd qtr at Levi’s, Arizona vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/auLkduaf0K — Art Spander (@artspander) November 17, 2019

Raymond James Stadium also came in for some criticism as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home to the New Orleans Saints, 34-17:

As always, the Washington Redskins were slammed for the attendance at FedEx Field. The Skins also lost to the Jets, 34-17:

Seems like more #Jets than @Redskins fans. And lots of empty seats still with five minutes to go to kickoff. nyjets pic.twitter.com/D31yBn4U98 — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) November 17, 2019

“Sell the team! Sell the team!” pic.twitter.com/0oM1vdHtdx — Jim Brady (@jimbrady) November 17, 2019

Caption: “So not exactly a sellout still great to be at the game” #NYJvsWAS (https://t.co/z0qgPP3Ge5) pic.twitter.com/m2wYXp3odt — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins had detractors for the turnout at Hard Rock Stadium. The Buffalo Bills didn’t mind, though. They beat the Dolphins 37-20.

There are so many #Bills fans here. Plenty of empty seats, too. Look at all that blue in the stands. #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/BgBwLnuBQ7 — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) November 17, 2019

Dolphins fans dressed as empty seats!! pic.twitter.com/rFXeDPOeiK — Bus With Wings (@BusWithWings) November 17, 2019

Im hung the entire f-ck over….but i made it to work. #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/PbjQqTZuQQ — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) November 17, 2019

Finally, the Carolina Panthers hit the field at home in Bank of America Stadium when the Atlanta Falcons came to town to demolish the home team 29-3. Ouch. But many fans wondered where everyone was:

56 and windy at kickoff. Lots of seats still available. pic.twitter.com/pcDkfCaLmu — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 17, 2019

Plenty of empty seats out there. A team with a winning record in playoff contention playing against a hated rival in perfect football weather. Damn shame. pic.twitter.com/BseTttrKtI — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) November 17, 2019

Almost kickoff in charlotte for falcons at panthers… maybe all the fans are getting a $20 box of bojangles with no biscuit and a $8 soft drink. @EmptySeatsPics #emptyseats #nfl pic.twitter.com/Vy3SRYdhhG — Kevin Hastings (@KevinHastings) November 17, 2019

