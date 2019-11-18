Kashyap Patel, a senior director with the White House’s National Security Council (NSC) has filed a lawsuit against Politico and one of its reporters, seeking more than $25 million in damages after the outlet reported he had passed information concerning Ukraine to President Donald Trump.

According to court filings uploaded by Breitbart News, Patel, a former staffer with House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes, is seeking a judgment against Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand and outlet owner Robert Allbritton, claiming the site “falsely accused Kash Patel of lying, deceit and unethical conduct.”

“This case is about Politico’s malicious efforts in 2019 to target and destroy the stellar career and reputation of a dedicated attorney, senior adviser, and civil servant,” the lawsuit says about the story, which also labels Patel as a “Nunes protege.”

Patel had worked for Nunes, R-Calif, when he chaired the Intelligence Committee and led its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election before joining the White House in February, reports Fox News.

“Politico intentionally published false statements in order to undermine Kash’s credibility and impair his ability to serve the United States of America and the President.”

The lawsuit further accuses the site, reporter, and owner of acting “intentionally and with actual malice, ill-will, spite and an unbridled desire to injure, Kash also seeks an award of punitive damages to punish these Defendants and to deter other so-called ‘journalists’ from using their pens as swords in a similar way.”

The lawsuit also refutes the article, which was based on testimony from former presidential adviser Fiona Hill in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Patel also takes shots at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in the lawsuit.

“Schiff conducted the interviews like a Star Chamber or Kangaroo Court, and, in so doing, stripped the witnesses of any privilege or immunity from defamation that they may have enjoyed,” the lawsuit says. “Schiff conducted the closed-door interviews with one goal in mind – to create click-bait headlines and soundbites to feed to his co-conspirators and media sympathizers.”