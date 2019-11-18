New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet alleged in a new interview that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE is putting reporters “lives at risk” by calling them names and personally attacking them.

“I think his personal attacks on reporters, including Maggie [Haberman], are pretty awful and pretty unpresidential,” Baquet told The Guardian. “I think personal attacks on journalists, when he calls them names, I think he puts their lives at risk.”

“I think that when he actually calls reporters names, says they’re un-American, says they’re enemies of the people … that phrase has a deep history,” he added. “I think when he says that, it is an appalling attack on the press.”

Baquet was also asked if he thought Trump was a racist.

“I don’t know. I think Donald Trump says racially divisive things. I think that’s a little bit different. I’m not in his head enough to know whether he says them because he wants to stoke his base,” the 63-year-old replied.

Baquet was named executive editor of the Times in 2014.

The publication has thrived in the Trump era, with the total number of paid subscriptions surpassed 4.5 million earlier this year, an all-time high for the company. Of that number, more than 3.5 million were digital.

Trump often labels unfavorable coverage “fake news” and has branded reporters “the enemy of the people.”