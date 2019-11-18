President Donald Trump has put the lives of The New York Times reporters at risk by his personal attacks on them and calling them “enemies of the people,” the newspaper’s executive editor Dean Baquet told The Guardian on Monday.

“I think that when he actually calls reporters names, says they’re un-American, says they’re enemies of the people . . . that phrase has a deep history. I think when he says that, it is an appalling attack on the press,” said Baquet, who stressed “I think he puts their lives at risk.”

Last year the paper’s publisher AG Sulzberger said he told Trump that “this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

Despite this view, Baquet said his job was “to cover the world with tremendous curiosity” not act as opposition to the president, even though many have urged a more directly critical approach to Trump.

For example, the Times has faced criticism from the left for refusing to call Trump racist or sexist, a decision Baquet defended, saying he was “not in a position to know whether he [makes comments] because he is a racist.”

Baquet, the first black American to have edited the newspaper, said “I think Donald Trump says racially divisive things. I think that’s a little bit different. I’m not in his head enough to know whether he says them because he wants to stoke his base.”

He said the paper failed to grasp the anger that led to the election of Trump, and insisted there must be “a desire to understand the people who voted for Donald Trump and why they voted for Donald Trump.”