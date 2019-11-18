The executive editor of the New York Times, Dean Baquet, accused President Donald Trump of putting journalists’ lives at risk in a recent interview with The Guardian.

According to a story published Monday about the interview, Baquet, who has headed the news outlet since 2014, called Trump’s verbal attacks on the journalists who cover him “appalling” and “unpresidential,” specifically making reference to Trump’s treatment of NYT’s Maggie Haberman.

“I think his personal attacks on reporters, including Maggie, are pretty awful and pretty unpresidential,” Baquet said. “I think personal attacks on journalists, when he calls them names, I think he puts their lives at risk.”

“I think that when he actually calls reporters names, says they’re un-American, says they’re enemies of the people … that phrase has a deep history. I think when he says that, it is an appalling attack on the press.”

The story also cites NYT’s publisher A.G. Sulzberger’s remarks about Trump’s treatment of the press. Sulzberger has said he told Trump in a meeting that “[his] inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

President Trump and America’s mainstream news media have had a rocky relationship since the start of his 2016 campaign that has only worsened throughout his first presidential term.

Faced with unprecedented amounts of negative coverage from the media — up to a whopping 96 percent negative coverage since the Democrats’ House impeachment inquiry began — Trump routinely lashes out at his media detractors and bypasses them by speaking through his Twitter account.

Trump has famously dubbed the mainstream media as “fake news” and this year ramped up his attacks, calling the press “the enemy of the people.”