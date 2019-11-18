Remember when Barack Obama talked about “fundamentally” changing America?

Likely, the word “revolution” wouldn’t have been as accepted politically, but that was essentially the position.

Now, however, even that is too conservative for Democrats, whose party has Bernie Sanders and his out-and-out socialism, Elizabeth Warren and her plan to spend trillions for medical care for all, and, until recently, Beto O’Rourke’s gun-confiscation strategy.

Obama, as a former president considered a statesman for his party, has come under a wave of criticism for those even further left in his party, according to a Fox News report.

It’s because he recently suggested that Democrats should not go so radical.

“Obama on Friday warned 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to pay attention to what voters actually think, claiming at a gathering of Democratic donors that most of them don’t want to ‘tear down the system’ and that many Democrats ‘just don’t want to see crazy stuff,'” The report said.

So, “members of his party soon turned on him.”

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou was at the center of the anti-Obama movement, with his statement, “I’m #TooFarLeft because I want kids to be safe in school. I’m #TooFarLeft because I want people to live in dignity. I’m #TooFarLeft because I seek justice and equality. I’m #TooFarLeft because I think healthcare and housing are human rights.”

The report said Daou confirmed Obama “was the catalyst.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been in nonstop scandal mode over a brother, a husband, a reported affair with a campaign contractor, the hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to him as his wife cited Omar in her divorce petition, also attacked Obama.

She said, “If being #TooFarLeft means believing: Healthcare is a human right Future generations should live on a healthy planet All student debt should be cancelled The minimum wage should be $15 Lives depend on gun reform Families don’t belong in cages Count me in!”

Obama had explained at an Obama Foundation Summit that “the world is more complicated than people realize and urged politically active Americans to be practical if they want to be effective,” the report explained.

At the Western Journal, a report said, “The joke goes thusly: If Barack Obama were running in the 2020 Democrat primaries, he’d be too far to the right for most of the activist base to consider him a viable candidate.”

Obama charged, “This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement,” reports said. “They like seeing things improved, but the average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that.”

At Gateway Pundit, a commentary described Obama’s call to action as a call to “Cut the hardcore radical stuff.”

He even suggested the party needs to be “rooted in reality.”