Oddsmakers believe Ohio State has the best shot at winning the college football national title.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, the Buckeyes are at +200, Clemson and LSU are tied at +250, Georgia is at +700 and then everybody else is a mile behind. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Updated odds to win the College Football National Championship (BetOnline): Ohio State +200

Clemson/LSU +250

Georgia +700

Oklahoma/Oregon +1600

Alabama +2000

Utah +4000

Penn State +5000

Minnesota +15000

Baylor +25000

Cincinnati +50000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 17, 2019

Georgia at +700 is the obvious play here. As much as I think OSU is the best team in America, getting the Bulldogs at +700 is just too good to pass up.

The Buckeyes still might run away with this. I’m not saying Georgia is going to win. I’m talking about value here.

The value is 100% in the Bulldogs at +700. If they win out, they’re in. It’s that simple. They’re going to be in the SEC title game against LSU, and then it just becomes whether or not they can win one game to get into the playoff.

Once you’re in the playoff, then all bets are off.

Of course, Oklahoma is also a great bargain at +1600. The problem there is that there’s no guarantee they’re in if they win out.

That makes any bet risky. However, at +1600, it might be worth the risk.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking to win it all. As of this moment, I think Ohio State will take the title home, but Georgia has the most value.