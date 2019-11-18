At least three people were killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Oklahoma on Monday morning, it was reported.

Fox affiliate KOKH reported on the deaths, saying the shooting occurred in Duncan, which is about 75 miles south of Oklahoma City.

KFOR also reported that the three people were killed. It cited the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told KSWO that the people were shot and killed outside the store by a vehicle, and one of the people who was killed was identified as the shooter.

District Attorney Jason Hicks is on the scene of the crime, telling KOKH that the scene is contained and it is not an active shooter situation anymore.

Several people were wounded in the incident, according to The Associated Press, which didn’t confirm any deaths yet.

The Duncan Banner reported that Duncan Public Schools were placed on lockdown.

“School will continue as normal inside. The district says parents should not try to pick up their child at this time. Children will not be released because of the lockdown protocol. It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are. The Banner will update more as information becomes available. Please use caution when traveling in this aware and be aware of law enforcement as they work to secure the scene,” the Banner wrote.

El Paso Walmart Reopens

About 50 shoppers lined up last week ahead of the reopening of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that had been closed since August, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire in the store and killed 22 people.

Mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 12, 2019. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Cedar Attanasio/AP Photo)

On the day of the attack, Walmart didn’t have a security guard on duty. But as the doors opened to the public for the first time in three months and shoppers streamed into the renovated space, they passed dozens of sheriff’s deputies, security guards, and store employees.

Workers greeted customers with cheers of “Welcome back to Walmart!” Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso, Texas, since Aug. 3, when police say Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. Crusius, 21, pleaded not guilty. More than 3,000 people from largely Latino El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were at the store when the attack happened.

John Furner, Walmart CEO for its U.S. business, said on an earnings call with media Thursday that workers at the El Paso store wanted the location reopened “to get back to a normal way of life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.