Two grassroots petitions demanding President Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone — the veteran Republican operative convicted of thwarting a House probe into Russia’s 2016 election meddling – have amassed more than 28,000 signatures.

The petition on the White House’s “We the People” web page has received more than 10,600 signatures since its creation on Nov. 15th by someone identified as “J.V.”

“Roger Stone did nothing wrong except for going against the established order,’’ said Yvonne Burton, who created another petition on change.org, asking that Stone be granted a “full and unconditional pardon.”

“Trump was never supposed to win [the 2016 presidential] election and all those who supported him are paying the ‘Trump Tax’ for it.”

Stone, a longtime friend and ally of the president, was convicted on all seven counts of an indictment accusing him of lying to Congress about pursuing emails Russia had hacked that were damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election bid.

Testimony at the trial revealed that the Trump campaign regarded Stone as an “access point” to WikiLeaks as the document-leaking website was about to release the anti-Clinton material.

The 67-year-old GOP consultant — whose political roots date back to the Barry Goldwater’s presidential campaign – now faces a maximum prison term of up to 50 years when he is sentenced on Feb. 6.

In order for the petitions to be effective, they must garner a total of 100,000 signatures in 30 days in order for the White House to officially respond.

The change.org petition had more than 18,000 signatures as of early Monday afternoon, just 24 hours after it was created.

Most who’ve signed believe Stone has been railroaded by the federal court system.

“It’s not a crime to support our president,’’ wrote Stephen DeLuca of Sanford, Florida.

Blair Allen of Carson City, Nevada, wrote: “Washington D. C. is a cesspool of injustice and hypocrisy. This is DISGUSTING. God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.”

Mark Wigler of New York City said he signed “because we are all Roger Stone if the government ever wants to lock us for any reason …”

Newsmax reached out to Stone for comment, but he is under a gag order not to talk about the case. But prior to the gag, Stone denied any wrongdoing and called the charges against him politically motivated.

Trump has not commented on whether he will consider pardoning Stone, but tweeted his displeasure with the conviction.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?… A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?” Trump raged on Twitter.

The charges against Stone also included witness tampering and obstruction. Prosecutors said he lied to Congress about conversations he had with New York radio host and comedian Randy Credico about Wikileaks and pressured Credico to back his claim that the comedian was his link to the website.

Stone has for years been considered one of the most colorful characters in national politics, known as a “dirty trickster” for his gleeful manipulation of political norms.

A flamboyant dresser and unabashed self-promoter with a shock of white hair, Stone proudly shows off an image of Richard Nixon’s face he had tattooed on his back.

He worked on Nixon’s Committee to Re-elect the President (CREEP), which became mired in the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to Nixon’s resignation.