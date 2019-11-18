On “Face the Nation” Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked in some political trolling that promptly made headlines. President Trump, she told the show, is being offered “every opportunity to present his case.” In fact, if he wants to do so before the nation and congressional committee members, alike, she suggested, he should just come over to Capitol Hill and testify. In response, Trump said he “like[s] the idea.”

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” Pelosi told Margaret Brennan in an interview that aired Sunday, as reported by CBS News. “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

Trump’s alleged actions, she claimed, were “so much worse than even what Richard Nixon” did. Her rationale: unlike Nixon, Trump refuses to resign. “[A]t some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue,” said Pelosi.

As for Trump and Republicans’ demand that the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry come out of the shadows to testify, Pelosi said her reason for wanting to keep Trump from facing his accuser is that she doesn’t want the whistleblower to feel intimidated.

“I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower,” she told the program.

Though the whistleblower apparently won’t be one of them, Pelosi said the committee might ended calling more witnesses to testify. “I don’t know how much longer,” she said in reference to how long the hearing will go on. “I guess it depends on how many more witnesses they have. That’s up to the committee. I don’t guide that.”

Early Monday, Trump responded to Pelosi’s trolling invitation to testify by issuing his own taunting message taking aim at the House Speaker, “Face the Nation,” and the entire “Witch Hunt” inquiry — but ultimately expressing a willingness to do it.

“Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Trump said in a pair of early morning tweets. “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

“Never has the Republican Party been so united as it is now. 95% A.R.,” Trump wrote prior to his response to Pelosi. “This is a great fraud being played out against the American people by the Fake News Media & their partner, the Do Nothing Democrats. The rules are rigged by Pelosi & Schiff, but we are winning, and we will win!”

The president also highlighted a post from Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who summed up the GOP’s complaints against the impeachment proceedings, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“Schiff controls who testifies,” wrote Scalise. “Schiff controls how Republicans use our question time. Schiff controls what gets released from his secret depositions. Schiff shuts out witnesses who would contradict his one-sided narrative. This is what Pelosi is calling fair? It’s a sham.”

Trump’s posts below:

