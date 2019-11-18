A woman in Argentina making her way to the Chilean border had nine pounds of pot hidden inside a fake wearable stomach to make it look like she was carrying a child, police said.

Argentinian officials say the “narco pregnancy” consisted of 15 bricks of weed inside the fake belly. The woman was traveling with a group near the Chilean border at a checkpoint near Mendoza when officials caught them.

Authorities initially searched a man in the group and discovered marijuana in his bag, which led officials to search the woman with the fake belly.

“She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it, and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it from Mendoza to Santa Cruz,” Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich tweeted along with photos Wednesday.

¡NARCO EMBARAZO! Fabricó una panza con engrudo, escondió 15 paquetes de marihuana y simulando un embarazo, intentó trasladarla de #Mendoza a #SantaCruz. En un control de @gendarmeria detuvimos a la falsa embarazada y a su cómplice. ¡Así se las ingenió para traficar la droga! pic.twitter.com/6Lw2bAaOch — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 13, 2019

A police spokesman told Metro UK that the woman was “asked to leave the [bus] and it was confirmed she was also carrying drugs and no baby inside of her.”

The special delivery turned out to weigh four kilos, and authorities charged the Argentinian woman with drug-smuggling.

Authorities say she and the man were headed to Patagonia.