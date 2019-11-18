Mina Chang, the senior Trump administration official who embellished her resume and made false claims about her charity work, resigned Monday, Politico reported.

“It is essential that my resignation be seen as a protest and not as surrender, because I will not surrender my commitment to serve, my fidelity to the truth, or my love of country,” Chang wrote in her resignation letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Indeed, I intend to fight for those things as a citizen in the days and years to come.”

Chang said she had been “unfairly maligned, unprotected by my superiors, and exposed to a media with an insatiable desire for gossip and scandal, genuine or otherwise.”

NBC first reported Chang’s false claims, including one where she said she held a role on a United Nations panel, addressed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions.