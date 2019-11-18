A Charisma News poll found that as of November 15 almost 90 percent of evangelical Christians think the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is a “witch hunt” rather than a process to hold a president accountable for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors.

The inquiry was launched after a “whistleblower” raised alarms about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump released the transcript of that call, which included the president’s inquiry about corruption concerns linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his dealings with a Ukrainian oil company.

In a survey of 1,246 Christians connected via email to the conservative news outlet, only five percent of respondents believe that the impeachment inquiry is a “valid course of action,” and only five percent said that it is being done to “hold Trump accountable.”

A smaller number of respondents — 28.3 percent — said the impeachment inquiry is “a waste of time and money.”

The impeachment hearings continue on Tuesday with two officials set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee: Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia, Office of the Vice President; and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs, National Security Council.

On Wednesday three officials will testify: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union; Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs; and David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

On Thursday Fiona Hill, Former Senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council, will testify.

The survey was conducted by Charisma Media on Nov. 13 and 14.

