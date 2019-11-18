As the House of Representatives prepares for the public testimonies of eight witnesses in its impeachment investigation this week, President Donald Trump said he’ll look into testifying to the probe, at least in written form.

In a pair of Monday tweets, the president responded to the suggestion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that he testify before the Democrat-run probe a day prior.

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Trump said in a tweet criticizing the speaker’s focus on impeachment over other issues. “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

In a tweet fired off about 90 minutes prior to those two, the president also called the impeachment investigation “a great fraud being played out against the American people by the Fake News Media & their partner, the Do Nothing Democrats” in which the “rules are rigged by Pelosi & Schiff.”

During an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “the president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to take the oath of office.” She went on to say that “he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case.”

Pelosi also said that she would “make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower” to a question about whether or not Trump would be afforded the ability to confront his accuser.

Thus far, the White House has resisted cooperating with the impeachment probe, invoking immunity over his testimony and that of his advisers and instructing officials not to testify. A letter from the White House Counsel’s Office sent during an earlier, more clandestine phase of the investigation laid out the White House’s case for the refusal of cooperation, citing a lack of “any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections” as well as the fact that the investigation had not yet been authorized by a vote of the full House of Representatives.

The House Intelligence Committee — which kicked off public investigation hearings last week — is scheduled to hear public testimony this week from vice presidential adviser Jennifer Williams, and NSC staffer Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Vindman’s former bosses Fiona Hill and Timothy Morrison, Ambassador Kurt Volker, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Pentagon official Laura Cooper, and state department official David Hale.