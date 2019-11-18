President Donald Trump tweeted early Monday that he may be open to testifying in the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry, even as he took aim at witnesses scheduled to be deposed in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week.

As the Daily Wire reported Monday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) opened the floor to President Trump during an interview with “Meet the Press” Sunday, offering to give him time to testify if he felt he had exculpatory evidence that the committee should consider.

“If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” Pelosi said. The President “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants.”

She also suggested the President could testify in writing, answering a series of interrogatories under oath — an idea that Trump appeared to like based on tweets sent early Monday morning, seemingly taking the Speaker up on her offer.

“Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Trump said on social media. “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

He may not need to. Last week, Trump tweeted about the hearings in real time, “confronting” witnesses using his social media account and giving his own version of events, often conflicting with witness testimony, though written interrogatories, answered under oath would carry more weight.

This isn’t the first time Trump has offered to testify about his own actions. Back in early 2018, he offered to face cross-examination over allegations that he and his campaign team collaborated with Russian officials to alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Ultimately, the Special Counsel’s investigation, conducted by Robert Mueller, didn’t need the President to disavow his campaign’s actions — Mueller found little to no evidence that the Trump team collaborated at all with the Russians — and the president’s lawyers feared that the agents conducting the interview would walk Trump into a “perjury trap,” according to several news stories at the time.

Here, again, Trump’s lawyers would likely be reticent to allow their client to testify in front of a hostile committee, bent on pursuing impeachment at all costs.

This week, eight witnesses — including “Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison, Fiona Hill and Gordon Sondland” according to Mediaite — will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee, some in open public hearings.

On Sunday, Trump took aim at Williams specifically, according to CNN, calling Williams a “Never Trumper” and suggesting that she is part of a conspiracy of anti-Trump Federal government employees who are working to sabotage the Trump Administration from the inside.

NBC News also reports that Trump is privately lashing out at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of the few stalwart Trump allies inside his administration, suggesting that Pompeo could have done more to curtail the “Deep State” lurking inside his department, and that Pompeo could have better screened individuals hired by the State Department for anti-Trump views.

“Trump has fumed for weeks that Pompeo is responsible for hiring State Department officials whose congressional testimony threatens to bring down his presidency, the officials said,” according to NBC. “The president confronted Pompeo about the officials — and what he believed was a lackluster effort by the secretary of state to block their testimony — during lunch at the White House on Oct. 29, those familiar with the matter said.”

The impeachment inquiry resumes Tuesday morning. The witnesses will give testimony in back-to-back-to-back hearings so that Congress can adjourn on time for the Thanksgiving holiday.