Rep. Jim Jordan said Monday he doesn’t anticipate that President Donald Trump will testify in an open impeachment hearing, but it’s “completely” up to him and the legal counsel of the White House if he wants to provide answers in the impeachment inquiry.

“That is totally up to the White House and totally up to the president,” the Ohio Republican, who was recently transferred to the House Intelligence Committee to allow him to question witnesses, told Fox News’ Dana Perino.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would “strongly consider” testifying to “get Congress focused again.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, will testify publicly on Wednesday. Jordan said that even though Sondland had amended his initial testimony about aid to the country, he was clear with his testimony on quid quo pro and the addendum “fundamentally” did not change that.

“We are focused on the House side right now,” said Jordan. “I think just like the American people do, the facts around the president side and the process is completely unfair. (Chairman) Adam Schiff gets to call witnesses whenever he wants. We had to give our list a week ago on Saturday.”

Jordan also commented on an ABC News poll released Monday that shows 51% of Americans say Trump’s actions were wrong and he should be impeached and removed.

“The first thing I would say is there not talking to many people in Ohio,” said Jordan. “I know what it’s like across our state and the folks in Ohio appreciate what the president has accomplished in the three years he’s been commander in chief. They like lower taxes, less regulations, the economy growing, and all the great things that have happened. I don’t see that back home for sure.”