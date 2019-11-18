A report by the Daily Mail indicates that Monday’s shooting outside a Duncan, Oklahoma, Walmart was cut short by an armed citizen who confronted the gunman.

Breitbart News reported that three deaths resulted from a shooting outside the Walmart around 10 a.m. Two individuals were fatally shot while sitting in a car, and a third person died outside the vehicle when police arrived.

The Daily Mail reported that the deceased individual outside the car was the gunman, and that he allegedly took his life after being confronted by an armed citizen.

The gunman was wearing all black when he allegedly shot multiple rounds into a car where his estranged wife was sitting with her boyfriend, killing both. He was then “confronted by an armed citizen…[and] turned the gun on himself.”

The Daily Beast reported that witnesses indicated “the suspect shot the two people inside the car before an armed shopper approached with a gun—prompting him to shoot himself.”

