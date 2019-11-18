If the United States ever decided to elect presidents by national popular vote, instead of the constitutionally required Electoral College, the influence of low-population states such as Colorado could be severely diminished, with massive population centers in California and the East Coast dominating elections.

That may be why big donors in California are supporting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in Colorado ahead of a referendum vote in November 2020, reports the Washington Free Beacon.

The NPV aims to bypass the Electoral College without changing the Constitution by pledging a state’s Electoral College votes to the candidate receiving the most votes nationwide.

TRENDING: After Pelosi insults him over whistleblower question, reporter hits back: ‘It’s called journalism’

More than 98 percent of the $750,000 collected by the Colorado political action committee Yes on National Popular Vote since its creation in late July has come from California donors.

A $500,000 donation came from Stephen Silberstein, a board member of the National Popular Vote nonprofit that leads the movement. Craig Barratt, a technology executive and longtime Democratic donor, gave $100,000 and John Koza, chairman of the National Popular Vote, gave $55,000.

The Democratic-controlled legislature passed the NPV bill, and it was signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Voters then launched a successful referendum drive to put the issue on the ballot next fall.

Democrats have been pushing the NPV plan since George W. Bush won the Electoral College vote in 2000, defeating Al Gore, who got more popular votes nationally. It gained momentum in 2016 when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton received more popular nationally but lost to Donald Trump.

The NPV plan does not take effect until the total number of states adopting it represent more than 270 Electoral College votes, the number needed to win the presidency.

A total of 15 states — most solidly Democratic — and the District of Columbia have entered the compact, representing 196 Electoral College votes.

But the most recent opposition to the movement came from Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who vetoed a bill in his state in May.

The government explained in a statement: “Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose.”

The late Phyllis Schlafly wrote several years ago about the NPV movement.

“The NPV slogan ‘Every Vote Equal’ is dishonest because the NPV proposal is based on legalizing vote-stealing. For example, Texas or Louisiana could be forced to cast … votes for a candidate who won more votes in other states, such as New York,” she explained.

Constitutional and legal experts say that if the plan ever is implemented, a legal challenge could undermine the legitimacy of the winner.

“Constitutional legal challenges often take years, leading forward-thinking opponents of the effort to ponder the earliest-possible moment to launch a legal challenge in order to avoid a Bush v. Gore-style emergency legal proceeding deciding the presidency,” the Free Beacon said.

“If a legal challenge were begun after a November presidential vote, it could undermine the legitimacy of the winner, circumstances all-but-guaranteed to produce immense political uncertainty.”

George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin told the Free Beacon, “It would be very unpleasant and dangerous for the country if the lawsuit were to happen under those circumstances.”

“It is possible that a lawsuit could be launched earlier than that, at the point where they have 270 electoral votes worth of states but there isn’t any election or crisis going on.”

The Constitution, in fact, prohibits states from entering into compacts with other states without congressional approval.