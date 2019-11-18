Rob Gronkowski will be announcing some kind of major news Tuesday morning.

A video captured from Gronk's social media by Dov Kleiman on Sunday, the three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots said he had a "big announcement" to make tomorrow morning.

He didn’t share any specifics of any kind, but hyped it up as seemingly being massive news. You can watch the video below.

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you.” Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

I know all the NFL talking heads are going to want to read into this as Gronk announcing that he’s coming out of retirement.

I’ll be absolutely shocked if that’s what he announces. I don’t know how many times I need to tell you all, but that’s just not likely to happen.

Why would he want to play again? The dude’s body has been put through a shredder, and he’s already rich.

If I had to guess, this’ll just be Gronk announcing some kind of major partnership or something of that nature.

If he was coming back to the NFL it’d be major news, and I have a feeling it’d leak. I could be completely wrong here. I’m not always correct, but Gronk wanting to play again just wouldn’t make a ton of sense.

He was pretty clear that he wasn’t in a good place by the end of his career. The future hall of fame member also now has a TV gig, which he’s crushing for Fox.

You all can get your hopes up, but I don’t think it’s happening. The man is crushing it in retirement, and that’s where I expect him to stay.