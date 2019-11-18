During my years as the head of Judicial Watch, the public interest watchdog I conceived of and founded on July 29, 1994 – over 25 year ago – I was frequently asked why as a conservative my group (and now my current creation, Freedom Watch) would bring hard-hitting lawsuits against Republicans as well as Democrats. Some suggested that this diluted Judicial Watch’s so-called brand, particularly with regard to fundraising among conservatives and others on the right. The answer was simple; namely that if we were to hold the left accountable to the Constitution and the rule of law, then we conservatives needed first to keep our own house in order. There should not be two standards of law enforcement, one for us and another for them, no matter how lawless and unethical the left generally is.

During the last two weeks leading up to a unanimous seven-count jury verdict at around noon Friday against Roger Stone for perjury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering – carrying a maximum imprisonment of 50 years – I attended the Roger Stone criminal prosecution in federal court in Washington, D.C. I was there observing the dynamics of the trial on behalf of client Dr. Jerome Corsi, Person 1 (along with Person 2, Randy Credico) in the Stone indictment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Both Corsi and Credico were falsely depicted in sworn House Intelligence Committee testimony by Stone as intermediaries who communicated for him with Wikileaks and Julian Assange in the lead-up to the release of scores of emails showing Hillary Clinton’s and her Democratic Party’s misdeeds. This release, the left has cynically alleged, led to the defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Corsi had been subpoenaed by both the Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors and Stone’s lawyers to testify at the trial. I thus needed to see the “lay of the land” should either side call Jerry to the witness stand, which they ultimately did not.

What I observed was not only highly interesting from the standpoint of a former federal prosecutor such as myself, as well as criminal defense lawyer (particularly of late during my legal career), but also from the perspective of Stone himself.

As I explain in my weekly radio show, “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman” (available below), which I urge you to listen to intently and share with fellow patriots, I regrettably have had a sad history with Stone, who describes himself as the foremost dirty trickster of the modern political era. One of my unfortunate experiences occurred when Stone, as my Senate campaign manager for a few weeks in 2003 before we went our separate ways, had violated his agreement with me to not pull any dirty tricks and be exclusive to my interests. Contrary to his commitment, he was secretly handling the political campaign of none other than Al Sharpton as the same time. Stone also had brought into my campaign his friends, such as Michael Caputo, who left with computers, cellphone and other equipment I had purchased with my own funds. Last Friday, this Stone surrogate was ejected forcefully from the courtroom by a U.S. Marshal, after Caputo disrespectfully refused to stand and turned his back on the jury when they exited the courtroom after delivering the guilty verdicts. This of course is in line with Stone’s own disrespect for these legal proceedings, where he had even put on social media a picture of the judge with a threatening cross-hairs to her head.

But here is where Stone and his lackeys got it totally wrong, as do other Kool-Aid drinkers who have supported them, casting the prosecution as unwarranted. Yes, the Mueller team was partisan and out to get the president by whatever means were available to them, legal and illegal as in the case of Dr. Corsi, where they threatened to indict him if he did not perjure himself and implicate the Trump in Russian collusion. Jerry, with my forceful legal representation, stood his ground and was not indicted, whereas Stone rightfully was indicted for his serial lying, threats to Credico and general obstruction of justice.

TRENDING: After Pelosi insults him over whistleblower question, reporter hits back: ‘It’s called journalism’

Plain and simple: There is no way to justify this! Again, there has to be one equal system of justice, and we at Freedom Watch are taking action, even if the William Barr DOJ and the establishment Republican Senate has put its head in the sand. Attorney General Barr, as just one example, has taken a dive on two occasions of late, when even the Obama-appointed DOJ inspector general recommended Comey’s prosecution. And, of course what happened to the expected indictment of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe? Forget Barr, he is just another Republican establishment political hack who knows that once he pushes against the left, they will push back and try to have him impeached as a complement to trying to remove our 45th president. Mutual assured destruction is alive in well in the bipartisan swamp.

I strongly urge you to listen to this week’s radio show, since it explains how and why Stone got a fair trial, despite the leftist leanings of Judge Amy Berman Jackson and a District of Columbia jury. Unfortunately for Stone – and frankly, I think he got what he deserved and should do time – the evidence against him was not just overwhelming, but his own lawyers were seen as a laughing stock by nearly all observers in the courtroom. One has to wonder why Stone hired these pedestrian South Florida clowns to represent him, particularly since he claims to have raised over $2 million dollars for his legal defense. Was it to control them as “useful idiots”? In the spirit of professional courtesy, I will not name names, but these Bozos were not just clearly out of their league but also unprepared for trial. Perhaps Stone’s best argument for overturning the verdicts on appeal – if there is any basis at all (which there is not) – is “ineffective assistance of counsel.”

To the contrary, shortly before the verdict was reached, I saw the DOJ prosecutors at a table in the court cafeteria. I felt a desire to walk over to them, as a former DOJ prosecutor, and compliment them for the way they expertly tried the case. I told them that we obviously have different political ideologies and great differences, but expressed some pride that at least they had acquitted the Department well. They thanked me. But at same time, I also thought to myself, “Wouldn’t it be great if the same expertise were also trained on the criminals on the left?”

This job is now left to Freedom Watch. In this regard, go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and join and support our Justice League.

[embedded content]