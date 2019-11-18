(COURTHOUSE NEWS) — Roy Moore, the Republican candidate who lost the 2017 U.S. Senate special election in Alabama, filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court Friday against the creators of a series of political attack ads that targeted Moore during his run.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Alabama, alleges that several media firms and Super PACs, such as Bully Pulpit Interactive and the Majority Senate PAC, helped to design and distribute targeted political ads containing accusations of Moore “soliciting sex from young girls” and being a “child predator.”

The complaint specifically references an ad by the Highway 31 Super PAC, known as the “shopping mall ad” that ran on Alabama TV networks, which showcased a series of quotes regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

