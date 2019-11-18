The Salvation Army isn’t going to allow their good name to be tarnished in the wake of Chick-fil-A’s announcement that it would be no longer supporting “anti-LGBTQ” charities such as Christian organization the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

On Monday, the fast-food company made the announcement revealing that it would not longer make donations to charities with traditional views on human sexuality. The move came after the company endured “years of bad press and protests from the LGBT community.”

What did the Salvation Army say?

In a statement to CNN, the organization warned against knee-jerk assumptions about the longtime charity.

“We’re saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which the Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed,” the organization’s statement read.

“When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk,” the statement continued. “We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors.”

What else?



This is the second time in as many weeks that the Christian organization has had to defend itself and its good deeds.

Last week, United Kingdom performer Ellie Goulding threatened to pull out of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day halftime performance in Arlington, Texas, unless the Salvation Army — which has been promoted by the Cowboys’ annual game since 1997 — made a donation or a pledge to the LGBTQ community.

The Cowboys will face off against the Buffalo Bills, and the game will feature the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show, which raises money for the Salvation Army.

“We’d like to thank Ellie Goulding and her fans for shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army’s mission to serve all, without discrimination,” Commissioner David Hudson, national commander of the Salvation Army, said in a statement.

“We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community,” Hudson added. “Regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, we’re committed to serving anyone in need. Every day, we provide services such as shelter for the transgender community and resources for homeless youth — 40 percent of whom identify as gay or transgender.”

“Ellie’s performance in the 23rd annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff during the Dallas Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on CBS will kick off a season of giving that helps support these and many other programs and services throughout the country,” his statement concluded.