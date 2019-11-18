MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday reacted to President Donald Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend for what the White House said was his annual physical.

Many in the media speculated there was a health scare, but White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday put those rumors to bed in a Fox News Channel interview.

Scarborough laughed at Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for saying Trump is “superhuman” and others for touting Trump’s health in previous years, but then said the American people “have a right to know” about the president’s health.

“I’m sorry, I know a guy that weighs about 240, 241, this guy, this guy is — he’s pushing 300,” Scarborough declared. “There is no doubt about it. There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt about it. Maybe he’s 270, maybe he’s 280. I’m not saying there is [anything wrong with that]. I’m just saying we have a right to know our president’s health. And he’s done nothing but lie to us about it for several years.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent