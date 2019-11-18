Four men were killed when a shooter opened fire on a Fresno, California, football party Sunday, authorities say.

One or more unidentified shooters opened fire at a backyard Fresno football party Sunday afternoon, shooting 10 men between the ages of 25 and 30, according to NBC News. The publication reports that three of these men, who were Asian, died at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital later that day, Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid told reporters at a Sunday night press conference, according to NBC News.

“It’s very likely that it was targeted — we just don’t know why,” Reid told reporters Sunday. “Somebody picked that house and came up and shot several times on the backside of it. It looks like there was a target.”

WATCH:

#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances…a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019

Police said that 30 to 40 family and friends were gathered to watch a football game, but most of the women and children attending the party were in the house at the time of the shooting, NBC reports.

The Fresno shooting followed another Sunday Fresno shooting where a man was shot in his home, according to the Fresno Bee. The man was in his 20s and police have not said whether the incidents are linked, NBC reports.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.