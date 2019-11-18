On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed Stacey Abrams’ “hard fight” for the American people by taking aim at the electoral college. In this clip, Abrams was asked if the time for the electoral college had passed.

“Yes. The electoral college is racist and classist,” Abrams replied.

