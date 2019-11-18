A State Department official based in Ukraine is slated to testify in a public impeachment hearing this week and is expected to describe a private phone call he overheard between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE and a top U.S. diplomat in which Trump allegedly asked for details about investigations.

David Holmes will testify on Thursday, officials announced Monday, joining the list of eight other current and former officials set to appear this week.

Holmes told House investigators during a closed-door deposition last week that Trump asked Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Impeachment hearings don’t move needle with Senate GOP Lawmakers spar over upcoming Sondland testimony MORE, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, during a July phone conversation for an update on “the investigation” — and Sondland delivered the news Trump wanted, according to his opening remarks.

“So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Trump asked, according to Holmes’s opening statement, which was obtained by The Hill.

“He’s gonna do it,” Sondland replied.

Fiona Hill, a former top White House Russia expert, is also scheduled to testify Thursday.

DEVELOPING