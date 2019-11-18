(CNBC) — Stocks posted fresh records on Monday before closing little changed as investors digested mixed signals around U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up just 31.33 points, or 0.1% at 28,036.22. The S&P 500 advanced 0.05% to 3,122.03 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% higher at 8,549.94. Disney was the best-performing Dow stock, rising 2%. Real estate and consumer staples both gained at least 0.6% to lead the S&P 500 higher.

However, the major averages failed to post significant gains after CNBC’s Eunice Yoon reported, citing a government source, that Chinese officials are pessimistic about the prospect of a U.S.-China trade deal. China is troubled by President Donald Trump saying recently the U.S. would not roll back tariffs as they thought both sides had agreed to do so in principle, Yoon reports.

