PHILADELPHIA — Tom Brady walked up to the podium deep inside Lincoln Financial Field and looked angry. Wearing a big camouflage winter jacket and black hoodless sweatshirt, the Patriots quarterback didn’t smile much following the Patriots 17-10 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Talking in short, terse sentences, Brady fielded nine questions in about 1:50. You wouldn’t find him joking about Julian Edelman’s touchdown pass. You wouldn’t hear him open up about what went wrong for the Patriots offense over the course of 60 minutes in Philadelphia.

If anything, Brady looked like he was coming off a tough loss rather than a tough win on the road. Asked if he was upset following the offense’s performance, Brady responded, “Yeah, well we just played for three hours. Everyone is a little tired.”

The ninth win of the Patriots season followed a similar trend on Sunday — the Patriots offense lagged while the elite defense shined. Although the Patriots offense has put up plenty enough points this season, it’s clear that the unit isn’t clicking as well as anyone hoped following the team’s bye week.

The Patriots Week 11 matchup with Philadelphia looked like a maddening experience on the offensive end. Brady looked inaccurate and played like a quarterback under pressure for 60 minutes. The best pass of the day was thrown by Edelman. The best pass catcher for the Patriots was 38-year-old Ben Watson. The run game averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Even kicker Nick Folk scored more than Brady’s offense.

“Up and down. That’s what it looks like to me,” Brady said of the Patriots offense. “We can probably do everything better.”

Brady finished 26 of 47 for 216 yards, with no touchdowns and a 67.3 quarterback rating.

The Patriots strung together one complete drive to open the third quarter, when the offense played a blend of hurry-up offense that had the Eagles on their heels. Rex Burkhead took a short shuffle pass 30 yards downfield to get within striking distance. The Patriots then finally found the end zone thanks to a trick play.

Faced with a third-and-11, Brady threw the ball to Edelman, who tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett at 10:49 of the third quarter. James White rushed in for the 2-point conversion and the Patriots took a 17-10 lead over the Eagles.

Up to that point, all of New England’s scoring had come via three Folk field goals in the second quarter (from 35, 22 and 39 yards out).

After the game, Edelman said the offense had a solid week of practice leading into Sunday’s game. The trick play was something the unit had been working on throughout the season. This game was the perfect time for Edelman, the former college quarterback, to throw another NFL pass.

“We had something dialed up we’ve been working on. We needed it,” Edelman said. “We threw it in there and were able to make a play.”

“He made a great throw. It was a great play. We needed it,” Brady added.

With the way the defense was playing, 17 points was more than enough. The Patriots finished with five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble. As Brady said, the defense kept the Pats in this game.

Prior to the Edelman touchdown throw, the Patriots had opportunities, but failed to convert when mattered, finishing 5-of-16 (31%) on third down.

Perhaps the most frustrating span was when Brady threw four incomplete passes in a row from the 4-yard line. Folk kicked the 22-yard field goal, but the offense soon received the ball back – 22 yards away from the end zone – thanks to a Danny Shelton forced fumble.

The next three plays saw the offense travel one yards and Folk kicked his third field goal of the evening.

“Obviously, we didn’t go out and put up the points we wanted to put up,” Edelman said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to their defense and our defense for bailing us out. We had a good week of practice last week. We just got to continue to do that. That’s usually when it carries over to games.”

The Eagles scored early, a first-quarter field goal and second-quarter touchdown pass, staked them to a 10-0 lead before New England scored 17 unanswered points. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz finished 20 of 40 for 214 yards and a touchdown.

When asked about the offense’s red zone problems, Brady replied, “Yeah. I don’t know.”

Was it execution?

“Yeah, I think that’s right,” Brady responded.

After Dorsett’s touchdown, the receiver left the game due to a head injury. Mohamed Sanu also appeared to suffer an ankle injury. Neither situation helped the offense. After the score, the Patriots offense punted in their last six offensive series.

The Patriots defense has been good enough to lift the offense up. It’s clear, however, that Brady’s frustrated. Now 9-1, the Pats have six games left in the regular season to figure it out.

“I don’t think it matters what I think,” Brady said. “It matters what we do.”