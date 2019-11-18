Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is winning praise from those within the confines of the exceedingly Democratic District of Columbia, what’s been dubbed the “swamp.”

After testifying before the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump, Yovanovitch received a standing ovation on Sunday from folks at D.C.’s Blues Alley jazz club, Rolling Stone reported Monday.

Twitter user and author Lisa Dickey posted a video of the spontaneous applause for Yovanovitch, adding pro-impeachment hashtags.

“Spontaneous ovation tonight at a DC jazz club for Marie Yovanovitch. Grateful for your courage and integrity, Ambassador!” she wrote.”#Impeachment #ImpeachTrump.”

Yovanovitch testified Friday about being removed from her ambassadorship, notably being asked questions concerning her “feelings” about the removal. However, Yovanovitch repeatedly acknowledged that such public servants serve at the please of the president.

During the hearing on Friday, President Trump blasted Yovanovitch’s past work as ambassador.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” he posted via Twitter. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

“They call it ‘serving at the pleasure of the President,’” he continued in a subsequent tweet. “The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”

Last week, Democrats led an impeachment inquiry into President Trump regarding a July 25 phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart. The impeachment effort centers around a whistleblower complaint about Trump asking Ukraine to “look into” corruption allegations concerning former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,” Trump told Zelensky in the July phone call, as noted by The Daily Wire. “So whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

At first, Democrats claimed Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, of which there is no evidence. Due to apparent strategic changes, however, Democrats are now claiming there was “bribery” involved in the aid that ultimately did reach Ukraine.

Trump has called the effort “the single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” the president said in a video posted by the White House Twitter account on Wednesday, the first day of the hearings.

“The Democrats wanna take away your guns, they wanna take away your healthcare, they wanna take away your vote, they wanna take away your freedom, they wanna take away your judges, they wanna take away everything,” he continued.

“We can never let this happen,” Trump warned. “We’re fighting to drain the swamp, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. And you see why we have to do it: because our country is at stake, like never before.”