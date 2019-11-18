A Tesla Supercharger located at a Wawa convenience store ignited in Parsippany, New Jersey, CNBC confirmed after images of the fire were shared on social media.

According to a Wawa spokesperson, “Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating. Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line.”

CNBC has requested further details from Tesla and emergency response officials in Parsippany.

A witness to Sunday’s fire, who asked to remain unidentified because they were not authorized to speak with press, said that flames were first noticed by a neighbor across the street from the Wawa store, and reported to the fire department by this person and store employees, both.

Wawa announced plans in August to increase the number of stores that feature Tesla Supercharger stations from 16 to more than 30 by the end of 2020.

At the store site where the fire took place, Tesla’s website said it had installed eight 120 Kw Superchargers, which were available around the clock to drivers.

In March, Tesla debuted a more powerful, “V3 Supercharger” that it said should enable drivers to add up to 75 miles of charge to a long-range Model 3 in just five minutes.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Tesla reiterated that it is under pressure to expand its Supercharger network to keep pace with the increasing number of its cars on the road around the world. The company cautioned investors, “If we fail to do so in a timely manner, our customers could become dissatisfied, which could adversely affect sales of our vehicles.”

Wawa has convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

