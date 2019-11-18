A Twitter user faced the wrath of the internet after sharing a video of himself, a self-described “black person,” taking in the scene at a local restaurant as the only black person at a “boujee ass restaurant.”

The user insisted that his very presence made “the whites” feel “so uncomfortable.”

What are the details?

The user, Hood Profet, who describes himself as “TheyThem/HeHim LA Based Afro Indigenous non-binary queer Poet, Light Worker, S**t Talker Also known as HoodPoet/Phat Belly Papi,” shared the video of himself at the restaurant on Saturday.

Profet appears to be a Los Angeles-based activist and poet of some notoriety, according to Mixed Life.

On Twitter, Profet wrote, “I was the only black person at this boujee ass restaurant and the whites were so uncomfortable.”

“The power we have,” he added.

In the video, he can be seen drinking a glass of orange juice, smirking at the camera, and tapping what appear to be long and pointed acrylic fingernails on the outside of the stemware.

At the time of this writing, the tweet and video has gone viral, having received over 145,000 likes and several million views.

Here are some of the more interesting responses

they prolly looking over wondering why this mf recording himself while he eating alone

They’re staring cause he looking at his phone all weird but clearly not on the phone with anyone

My guess u lookin for attention bro, my wife is pretty much one of the only POC most places we go and everyone is fine, everyone has a different lens though. She a positive Godly woman I guess that helps

The media has won! They’ve convinced this man that he is oppressed for simply being

They might be looking at them nails, pirate earrings, shirt or the cheesy expression on his face, when you extra….you get extra attention js

If people were looking, it’s because they had never seen a clown n real life before that moment. You know lying to push a social agenda hurts everyone in the end. But continue keeping it less than [100], homie.

n real life before that moment. You know lying to push a social agenda hurts everyone in the end. But continue keeping it less than [100], homie. with them earrings, them nails, and that oversized Long John SIlvers pirate shirt…your skin was probably the last thing anybody noticed

The video also inspired a variety of social media users to flood Profet with memes mocking him and the alleged experience.

What else?

After the video went viral, Profet took to Twitter once more to describe the criticism he allegedly received from posting the clip.

“I muted that restaurant video I posted yesterday but all the straights whites n hoteps have found my page and I’m in a very unsafe neighborhood lmaoo,” he wrote. “They in my request mad mad.”