(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — The stand-off between radical protesters barricaded inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University and riot police threatening mass arrests continued without a solution into the early hours of Tuesday.

About 40 injured activists were allowed to leave the campus to get treatment, although they might still face charges later. Others, except for accredited journalists, were told they would be arrested once they stepped out. A police source said those who surrendered without a fight could expect lenient punishments but all entrapped protesters had to answer to the law.

With police showing no intention of storming the campus and besieged activists unwilling to give up, a stalemate ensued.

