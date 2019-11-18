New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is apparently a fan of camouflage.

Following a big win over the Eagles on Sunday, Brady attended the post game press conference in a camo jacket that would make our troops proud.

Take a look at it below.

As the president of team camo, I’m happy to have Tom Brady firmly on our side. Anybody with six Super Bowl rings is the kind of person I want rocking with us.

Camo is a fashion choice. It’s a lifestyle. When you wear a camo piece of clothing, you tell everybody everything they need to know without saying a word.

When you throw on some camo you’re telling the world you love beer, freedom, America, the troops and the outdoor lifestyle that sets us all apart.

That’s why I’ve been pushing hard for #CamoFridays at work, but it’s been a bit of a struggle to get them to catch on.

I’m not giving up. Camo is just too important to not push it as far as I can.

With Brady now on team camo, this might be exactly what we needed to go extra viral. How are you going to go against a six time NFL champion and myself?

It’s not going to happen. Now that he’s on the squad, I think it’s safe to say camo is here to stay. Props to Brady. Welcome to the team.