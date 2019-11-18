Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the U.S. will no longer consider Jewish settlements in the West Bank violations of international law, shifting four decades of U.S. policy.

#NEW: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Israeli Settlements in the West Bank: “The Trump administration is reversing the Obama Administration’s approach towards Israeli settlements.” pic.twitter.com/xrPuV6ZIdZ — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) November 18, 2019

The majority of the international community, including the United Nations, considers all Israeli settlement activity in Judea and Samaria to be illegal. (RELATED: 150 Rockets Rain Down On Israel As Revenge For Palestinian Leader’s Death)

Palestinians cite them as primary obstacles to peace. Israelis argue that the Palestinian leadership will continue their campaign of aggression against the Jewish State whether or not settlements exist.

The move comes as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu, who pledged ahead of the recent Israeli elections to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He has failed to form a government after two rounds of elections decided by razor-thin margins.

The move also continues the Trump Administration’s unwavering support for the Jewish State. Last April, the administration recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and, in December 2017, officially declared Jerusalem the eternal capital of Israel, moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.