President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE called Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Monday to congratulate him on his reelection victory over the weekend, according to the governor’s spokesman.

“The President congratulated the Governor and said he was looking forward to working with him,” Edwards’s spokesman Richard Carbo said in a statement to The Hill.

Edwards narrowly defeated Trump-backed Republican candidate Eddie Rispone in Louisiana’s gubernatorial election on Saturday, winning 51 percent of the vote. The outcome was viewed as a blow to Trump, who had visited the state twice in the period of a week in order to rally for Rispone. Trump has yet to publicly comment on the election.

Trump criticized Edwards during a campaign rally in Bossier City Thursday evening, calling him a “tool” of Democrats in Washington and likening him to a “radical leftist.”

“A vote for John Bel Edwards is a vote for radical leftists who despise your values, hate your beliefs and want to crush the workers of the state,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump also sought to align Edwards with House Democrats spearheading the impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.

“He’s controlled by the same extremists who are pushing the impeachment witch hunt, and John Bel Edwards, if he gets ever involved in that, he’s going to push it like hell,” Trump said at the rally. “All I do is make enemies because if he wins, I got another enemy. What the hell difference does it make? I have so many, but then I have an enemy in Louisiana.”

Trump’s phone call with Bel Edwards was first reported by The Advocate.