(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump claimed he would “strongly consider” delivering impeachment testimony if it would get Congress to start working on other issues, such as the USMCA trade deal.

During Sunday’s Face the Nation on CBS, Pelosi suggested that Trump could testify if he wants to tell his side of the impeachment story. She noted that he could deliver his testimony in person or in writing.

On Monday morning, Trump replied by slamming “do nothing” and “nervous” Pelosi for spending time focusing on impeachment rather than addressing other issues. He added that he would consider testifying “in order to get Congress focused again,” saying, he likes “the idea” of it.

