President Donald Trump will award the Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight with the National Medal of Arts, the White House announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the White House confirmed that Jon Voight, who is one of Trump’s few prominent Hollywood supporters, will be honored at a ceremony later this week for his “exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters.”

“Captivating audiences, he has given us insights into the richness of the human mind and heart,” the statement read.

[embedded content]

Voight, who won the Academy Award for best actor in 1978 for his role as veteran Luke Martin in Coming Home, is a fervent supporter of the president. Earlier this year, the star declared President Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

“Our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs, because our president has made his every move correct,” he said Voight, who is the father of actress Angelina Jolie. “Don’t be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

In July, Voight went viral as he was captured on camera wiping the rain off of chairs reserved for Gold Star family members who were set to attend President Trump’s Salute to America event on Independence Day.

While Hollywood Elites protested President @realDonaldTrump’s ‘Salute to America’ on July 4th… Here’s a video of John Voight cleaning the rain off seats for Gold Star families. This is what it’s all about! pic.twitter.com/q1iAyUnWSs — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 9, 2019

Other individuals to be recognized on Thursday include bluegrass-country singer Allison Krauss, philanthropist Sharon Percy Rockefeller, and The Musicians of the United States Military.

“From concert halls to warzones, these extraordinary patriots have inspired and uplifted their fellow Americans over generations with their incredible courage and breathtaking musical talent,” the statement says of the military musicians.

