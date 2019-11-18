Jon Voight will be awarded the prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump, the White House announced, Fox News reported.

Voight won an Oscar for best actor in the 1978 movie “Coming Home” and starred in “Midnight Cowboy,” the 1969 film that won an Academy Award for best picture.

Voight is also one of Trump’s few vocal backers in Hollywood. He has praised Trump as the “greatest president of this century” and often lashes out at the Democratic opposition.

Although the honor has previously been given annually, this is the first time the White House has done so since Trump became president, according to Variety.

Trump has largely been shunned by Hollywood. The Daily Mail reported that the president has also not attended such prestigious social gatherings as the annual Kennedy Center gala in Washington after some honorees said they would not attend if the president participated in the ceremony.

The White House also announced three other recipients of the National Medal of Arts – Alison Krauss, Sharon Percy Rockefeller and The Musicians of the United States Military, according to Fox.

Four recipients of the National Humanities Medal were also declared, with the honor going to The Claremont Institute, Teresa Lozano Long, Patrick O’Connell and James Patterson.

Trump will award the medals during a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.