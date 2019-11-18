A throng of leftist protesters converged on two conservative students attempting to promote their club on the campus of Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera in a video that has since gone viral.

What are the details?

According to Campus Reform, the incident took place Wednesday when the two students attempted to advertise and recruit for their university chapter of Turning Point USA.

Lacey Kestecher — president of the university’s Turning Point USA chapter — student John Lizak, and Taylor Cisinski — a Turning Point USA regional manager, who does not attend Binghamton — were on campus for the event when the mob showed up.

The outlet reported that the demonstration grew from “5 [to] 10 [to] 20, then out of nowhere, everybody was there.” Kestecher said that when the crowd exploded in size, she pulled out her phone to document the harassment.

She explained that a male student got close enough to see her anxiety.

“Why are you shaking?” he spat. “You’re a f***ing p***y.”

Cisinski said that the protest was the “craziest thing I’ve ever been through in all [my] time [working for Turning Point USA].”

“The most crazy experience I’ve ever dealt with,” she added.

Protesters got so out of hand that police were eventually called to the scene to maintain order. Protesters even reportedly turned on responding officers, shouting “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Kestecher told the outlet that authorities advised her against traveling through campus alone: “The police said to me yesterday when I was leaving, ‘If you’re going to walk around, don’t go through the middle of campus … [and] have somebody with you at all times.'”

Kestecher said that she doesn’t feel safe on campus anymore.

“I don’t feel safe at all,” she admitted. “If I’m gonna walk, I have to have a guy with me. … If I need to go out, I need to text somebody to be with me at all times. Even walking certain floors on the building I’m being careful because some of the people who are just insane and unhinged live on the lower levels, and I don’t know what to expect from them. I do not feel safe at all on this campus right now.’

Kestecher said that despite the treatment and her fear, she refuses to bow out of campus politics.

“The more that they push back on me the more I’m going to keep pushing forward,” she vowed.

(Content warning: Rough language and some middle-finger waving):

[embedded content]

Leftist Students Threaten, Mob Conservative Group On Campus



www.youtube.com

