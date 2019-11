(CHRISTIAN POST) — The Anglican Church of Canada will run out of members by the year 2040 if its current rate of decline continues, according to a recently released report.

The Rev. Canon Neil Elliot gave a presentation last Saturday at the ACC Council of General Synod on the statistics for the members of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The statistics were compiled last year and reflected membership numbers in 2017. It was the first report on church statistics since 2001.

Read the full story ›