Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA), who was the first presidential candidate to drop out of the race after receiving virtually no support from voters, appeared to have an embarrassing moment during an interview on Monday as it appeared as though he farted on live television. Swalwell has since responded to incident, after it went viral on social media, and denied that it was him.

The embarrassing moment happened while Swalwell was being interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball With Chris Matthews.”

“The President used tax payer dollars to help the Ukrainians cheat–,” Swalwell said as he paused for a brief moment and then appeared to fart, which was loud. “–an election…”

WATCH:

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Swalwell told BuzzFeed reporter Addy Baird that he was not the one responsible for the apparent fart. Baird sent Swalwell the video clip from Media Matters and had the following exchange with Swalwell:

Baird: I’m really sorry about this but I have to ask if this was you or someone in the studio. Swalwell: It was not me!!!!! Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking. Baird: You look like you heard it and are stifling a laugh. Swalwell: I def did not hear it.

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/IYmHwYfuGf — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responded to Swalwell’s denial, writing: “He who denied it supplied it. Everyone knows this.”

He who denied it supplied it. Everyone knows this. https://t.co/u4TanKLvPh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Editor-in-chief of Ricochet Jon Gabriel tweeted: “My sources affirm that Swalwell smelt it. It stands to reason, therefore, that Swalwell dealt it. #IMPEACH”

My sources affirm that Swalwell smelt it. It stands to reason, therefore, that Swalwell dealt it. #IMPEACH https://t.co/UcqC5O6z6W — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

Davis later added, “Rep. Skidmark denies responsibility, claiming the sharts came from the gassy knoll, but an analysis of the Crapruder footage clearly shows he paused and flinched at the very moment fire was sent down range.”

Rep. Skidmark denies responsibility, claiming the sharts came from the gassy knoll, but an analysis of the Crapruder footage clearly shows he paused and flinched at the very moment fire was sent down range. https://t.co/0nzTa9YnvE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Trump War Room Director Matt Wolking tweeted: “Just more hot air from Eric Swalwell, who produces a lot of it”

RNC Deputy Press Secretary Mike Joyce tweeted: “When Swalwell said he was gonna be bold but without the bull during his 2020 Presidential campaign, now we finally know what he was talking about.”

Here is the clip from this summer that Joyce was referring to:

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell: “I will be bold without the bull” Swalwell pauses, appearing to expect applause from the audience No one claps pic.twitter.com/Z8OFMONQBZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 9, 2019

Fox News media reporter Brian Flood tweeted: “My wife just yelled at me for playing this so many times during dinner”

Daily Caller reporter Luke Rosiak tweeted: “Love how he pauses his ramblings about invalid elections for a second before crapping his pants. He knew it was coming. Now that I know why he does the weird pauses, his ‘I’m gonna be bold …….. Without the bull!’ performance just got even worse.”

Buck Sexton tweeted: “Never before has one soundbite so perfectly captured an abandoned primary campaign”

NRSC communications director Jesse Hunt tweeted a video clip from the movie “Step Brothers,” writing: “Live look at Eric Swalwell talking to his staff after his on air fart”

Live look at Eric Swalwell talking to his staff after his on air fart pic.twitter.com/tcHd5P6pWH — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 19, 2019

Writer Stephen Miller tweeted: “Well Swalwell did say he was going to nuke everyone.”