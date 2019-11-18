Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday for attacking President Donald Trump over the weekend with derogatory and divisive language while he is simultaneously leading the impeachment inquiry against him.

“Listen, my background is in the military. There are a lot of great people in the military. I would follow into combat if they were charging a hill, I would follow them. I would die for them. I would fight with them,” Zeldin said during an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “I would never want to have to charge a hill with Adam Schiff leading the charge.”

“What you saw in that speech is really disgusting rhetoric, it’s divisive. What we’ve seen from this entire impeachment charade is an effort that essentially and eagerly tears our country in half,” he continued. “We should be focusing on important priorities for our constituents, but instead for him to give that kind of speech over the weekend, it’s sick, it’s not helpful for our country, it’s divisive and it’s not bringing us together, and no, I wouldn’t be following him.”

Zeldin’s remarks were in reference to a speech that Schiff gave at the California Democrats’ fall nominating convention on Saturday in Long Beach, California. Schiff, who has been conducting the impeachment hearings, claimed to his supporters that the greatest threat to “the life and health of our democracy comes from within” — harkening to the president, whom he described as someone who does not respect the United States Constitution.

“Two years ago I stood before you and I urged you to resist and you did. But we are more than resistance now, we are a majority. We’re a majority in one House and we will become the majority in the other,” Schiff said at the time. “And we will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.”

“Is that the Adam Schiff that I know?” Zeldin asked. “Unfortunately we’re seeing that more and more constantly.”

The New York lawmaker also addressed an invitation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indirectly extended to Trump over the weekend. During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Pelosi welcomed the president to testify in front of the Democrat-led Intelligence Committee in order to present his case against impeachment.

“I wouldn’t encourage the president at all, it would be a heck no for me whether he should come testify,” Zeldin said. “Adam Schiff has created this process where he gives himself 45 minutes at the beginning of this open hearing. The president wouldn’t just be lowering himself to Adam Schiff’s level; he would be lowering himself below Adam Schiff’s level.”

“There is a GIF that is all over the Internet from a couple of years ago from a woman who is screaming at the sky because she still hasn’t coped with the 2016 election,” he continued. “I think that’s what that hearing would be. And the president to sit through that while these people scream at the sky inside of Longworth [House Office Building] 1100 is just not the right scene for the president.”

“He should be focused on the priorities of the country, not bring himself not just down to Adam Schiff’s level but below it,” Zeldin added.